It was all smiles for the Paris Ladycats soccer team on Tuesday evening, as the team honored its graduating seniors with a jubilant 4-0 senior night win over New Diana that was even more one-sided than the score indicates.
From the opening minutes, the Ladycats showed how the rest of the game would unfold.
The Ladycats absolutely dominated possession of the ball, and the New Diana Lady Eagles had seldom few opportunities to even advance the ball past midfield. Nearly 15 minutes had elapsed off the clock before New Diana even attempted its first shot on goal.
Offensively, the Ladycats had no such problems, with their first goal coming just two and a half minutes into the game when Ashley McGuire drilled the ball into the upper-right corner of the net.
About five minutes later, Eva Vogt scored Paris’ second goal when she took a nice pass from McGuire and tapped the ball in from point blank range. And another 10 minutes after that, Vogt scored her second goal of the game on a header following a corner kick.
“Eva had a great game,” head coach Haley Jetton said. “She was coming off an injury and you couldn’t tell at all with how awesome she played.”
While three goals is impressive for a single half of soccer, the Ladycats peppered the New Diana goalie with shots that sailed just wide or clanged off the crossbars, and the score could easily have been 7-0.
Despite the missed scoring opportunities, the team was anything but discouraged. On the sideline, the team displayed nothing short of pure elation, cheering on their teammates and making sure the game was a memorable one for the senior Ladycats.
“It was such a great night,” Jetton said. “Everyone’s spirits were up and they were all cheering one another on and trying to get the ball to seniors for them to score. It was wonderful to see.
The second half went much like the first, with New Diana barely able to maintain control of the ball for more than a few seconds at a time.
The Ladycats tacked on one more goal for good measure with less than 15 minutes remaining in the game when senior Madison Johnson was true with a shot.
“We were all praying she’d get one, and it was a great moment when it went in,” Jetton said. “When it went in, all the girls went wild on the sideline cheering her on.”
Jetton said it was a great feeling to enjoy a game where everyone got to see action and shine.
“We did get to put in some of the girls who might not play as much throughout the season, and let’s just say they all made the most of their time, because they really stepped up and played well too,” she said.
One such girl who stepped up in extended minutes was freshman Nodica Pina, who twice juked New Diana defenders out of their shoes with some stellar ballhandling.
“She’s a freshman, but she didn’t look like a freshman out there,” Jetton said.
With the win, the Ladycats find themselves in good position heading into the home stretch of the regular season, with only a handful of games left before the playoffs kick off.
“This is the best group of girls,” Jetton said. “To see them have a game like this where they were all there for each other was really special.”
