It wasn’t a pretty game at times, and it had a little bit of everything. There was a home run, fielding errors, hit batters, walks, strikeouts and even a diving catch. All of it ended with an 11–7 victory for the North Lamar Panthers baseball team over the Paris Wildcats.
Paris jumped out to a 4–0 lead over North Lamar, and in the middle of the third inning they had a commanding 7–3 advantage. Only one of Paris’ runs was actually earned though, as the Panthers committed eight fielding errors.
“We’re a talented, young team and we look young at times,” North Lamar head coach Bric Steed said after the game. “We’ve got to stop making mistakes that we shouldn’t be making.”
The first play of the game allowed Paris leadoff hitter Adam Clement to reach base because of a fielding error. Clement eventually came around and scored on a Parker Benson single. Another error would allow Benson to score on the next play when Trace McNeal singled to right field.
In the second inning, two more errors and a walk scored Beau Brazeal and Jack Brazeal. North Lamar finally answered in the second. Trent Nickerson singled to right field and Jackson Brasseux advanced him to third with a double. That’s when freshman Jaxon Spangler hit a three-run homer over the right field fence.
“We had a young guy with a home run that brought us back into contention there,” Steed continued. “He got a fastball elevated and he turned on it and hit it out. That was a great momentum changer for us.”
That was all the runs North Lamar would score in the inning, but it was the first of five straight innings with a run scored. Meanwhile on the other side, Paris scored their last three runs in the third inning.
Paris batted eight players in the third inning, starting with a single from McNeal. He would score on another fielding error from the Panthers. Daylyn Gains singled and Jaelyn Lee was hit by a pitch. Two separate errors scored both Gains and Lee to put Paris up 7–3.
In the fourth, Andy Kirk and Nickerson both reached base on singles. Brasseux doubled, allowing Kirk to score.
With the score 7–4 and Paris batting, the play of the game defensively came in the fourth inning. Parker Benson hit a line drive towards the corner in right field. Panther right fielder Cody Ausmus somehow caught up to the ball and made a diving catch right before the ball hit the ground.
“I think (that catch) is what changed the whole momentum of the game,” Steed said. “After that catch, you saw the crowd get involved and the players erupted and the pitcher responded….that’s when he started putting up zeros.”
After that catch the Panther defense only committed one more error. In the bottom of the fourth, the Panthers exploded for four runs to take the lead for good. After Spangler singled, Connor Watson laid down a perfect bunt towards third base. It was executed to perfection in that it turned into a single for the Panthers. Ausmus laid down another perfect bunt. Although it resulted in an out for Ausmus, it moved the runners to
scoring position.
Tripp Thoms worked a walk to load the bases. Matthew Sandlin singled to drive in Spangler. Andy Kirk followed that with a double, scoring Watson and Thoms to tie the game. Sandlin scored the go-ahead run on a Trent Nickerson ground out to the first baseman.
Defensively, Nickerson settled in. His pitching line for the night finished with 5.2 innings pitched. He allowed four hits, one earned run and he struck out six while walking one. Cole Fendley came in for relief for North Lamar. He pitched the final four outs. He struck out three and allowed one hit.
Paris relief pitcher Micah Jenkins walked the bases loaded in the fifth inning. Panther Jace Cooper, who was a courteous runner, scored on a passed ball. Watson would score on a sacrifice fly from Thoms. The North Lamar final run came in the sixth when Andy Kirk scored on a Paris fielding error.
