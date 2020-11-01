It’s been a tough season for the Clarksville Blue Tigers (0-4), but first-year head coach Jarrick Farmer is seeing something in his team he wants more than notches in the win column — growth.
“This is year one of this process,” Farmer said after Friday’s loss to the Maud Cardinals (3-1). “It’s all part of the process, and part of the method of madness starting a freshman quarterback. (We’ve) watched him grow, and the balls he spins out now look a whole lot better than the balls he was spinning out early on and midseason.”
That quarterback, Jonathan Olguin, was firing on all cylinders with senior wide receiver Olajuwon Woodberry in the second quarter, giving the Tigers an early 13-12 lead. However, the Cardinals kept their scoring drive alive on the back of junior quarterback Cason Lamb to take home a 42-27 victory.
Friday’s game at New Century Club Field in Clarksville was the last home game of the season for the Tigers, and it was their make-up homecoming game after a forfeit two weeks ago to Detroit amid a Covid-19 outbreak in Clarksville schools. Despite the loss, the Tigers put on what was arguably their best offensive and defensive showing all season. Gameplay was clean, free of the troublesome penalties that all too often have forced the Tigers into making up too much ground.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Tigers struck first blood with a drive that started at their own 26 following a Cardinals punt. The Cardinals shut down senior running back Jaqualin Dennis and then sacked Olguin, setting the Tigers up for a third and 14 situation. With no success on the ground, Olguin completed a pass to Dennis, who picked up the first at the Tigers 39. The Tigers again tried the ground with junior running back Devin Scales picking up 4 yards and Olguin 1. Olguin then hit Woodberry at the Cardinal 49 before finding a hole himself for another set of downs at the Cardinals 38. Dennis tacked on 2 yards, setting Olguin up to drop the ball into Woodberry’s hands for the first score of the night. The Cardinals successfully blocked the extra point attempt, leaving Clarksville to lead 6-0 with 7:12 left in the half.
The Cardinals quickly struck back with Lamb and junior running back Tucker Sanders slipping through the Tigers defense’s fingers. Lamb was able to score with a 1-yard run. The Tigers stopped the two-point conversion, leaving the game tied at 6 all.
The home team answered back with their next possession, starting at their own 39. Scales picked up 34 yards for the first down at the Cardinals 27, and followed it up with 8 more yards. The Cardinals were called on a false start after an incomplete pass to Woodberry, giving the Tigers a fresh set of downs at the Cardinals 14. Dennis picked up 3 yards before Olguin connected with Woodberry in the left corner of the end zone to score. Olguin tacked on the extra point, and the Tigers led 13-6 with just 3 minutes left in the half.
The Cardinals used every remaining second to close the margin. Sanders and Lamb worked in tandem to run the ball down the field from their own 43, with Lamb finishing off the last 11 yards to net 6 more points. The two-point conversion looked to be good, but the Cardinals were called for holding. The penalty was declined, leaving the Tigers in the lead 13-12 at halftime.
The Cardinals returned from halftime with scoring on their mind. Despite starting from their own 9, the visiting team put together a series of drives that put Lamb in position to score with a 76-yard run to the end zone. A successful two-point conversion put the Cardinals in the lead 20-13. They then recovered their own onside kick, starting their next drive from the Tigers 49. Lamb again was the key in the successful drive, picking up a new set of downs at the 39 and working with his running backs to set himself up for a 2-yard touchdown run. Another two-point conversion secured their lead at 28-13 with just more than 6 minutes left in the quarter.
The Tigers made it a one-touchdown game after being forced to punt the ball. As the Cardinals advanced from their own 20 to the 50, they fumbled and Dennis was there to scoop the ball up for a touchdown run.
“He’s stepped up as the full-package senior leader,” Farmer said of Dennis. “He took on new roles. I moved him outside linebacker, defensive line, running back, just move him a little bit. He really took responsibility and ownership and understood his role, and really played his butt off.”
Olguin followed up with a two-point conversion pass to Woodberry to make the score 28-21. The Tigers couldn’t make the Cardinals give the ball up again. Lamb slipped through the defense again for a 22-yard touchdown run, followed by a two-point conversion that increased their lead to 36-21 with just 25 seconds left in the quarter.
The Tigers scored their final touchdown of the night 4 minutes into the fourth quarter after recovering another Cardinals fumble. Suffering a leg cramp during the drive, Olguin was taken off the field and replaced by sophomore quarterback Na’Quavus Caesar. Caesar ducked out of a would-be sack and zig-zagged his way through defenders for a 16-yard gain. He followed that with a 12-yard run to the end zone. An illegal shift by the Tigers on the two-point conversion forced them into a replay that the Cardinals shut down, leaving Clarksville to trail Maud 36-27.
The Cardinals quickly found themselves in a first and 25 situation after false start and chop block penalties, however, Lamb again slipped through the Tigers defense for a run from his own 27 to the Tigers 2. From there, he punched it in for the final score of the night as the Tigers shut down the two-point conversion.
The Tigers last game of the season will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday against the Boles Hornets in Quinlan. The Hornets also are winless in district play, and lost to Maud 30-6 on Oct. 23. Boles has given up 116 district points while scoring 56. The Tigers have given up 134 points in the district and scored 56.
Farmer is looking for a win to finish the season.
“We want to finish out on top. We want to go out a winner,” he said. “For the guys that are returning, they’ll have that winning taste in their mouth.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.