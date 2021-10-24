Despite some strong play Friday against the James Bowie Pirates, the Detroit Eagles were saddled with the tough loss, falling 28-14 in their third-to-last district game.
“I thought we played with tremendous effort,” Detroit head coach Cayle Beard said. “We had a good week of practice and I thought there were lots of good things on both sides of the ball. Our defense was much better this week, and I thought we did a really good job tackling.”
The Eagles scored on a pair of big runs from the dynamic duo of brothers Claude and Cloedus Scales. The team’s first score came at the tail end of a methodical drive downfield, capped off when Cloedus Scales ran the ball in from about 30 yards out. The team again found the endzone in the fourth quarter when Claude Scales burst through a hole and scored from 40 yards out.
In addition to the work done by the Scales brothers, Beard said he was pleased with several players on defense, including Bradley Parsons and Blain Farmer.
The game was marred by miscues and missed opportunities.
“Sometimes the ball doesn’t bounce your way, and on Friday we couldn’t get the ball to bounce our way,” Beard said on Saturday. “It’s like that some games. But it’s hard, because I don’t know what needs to be done to get over the hump. We’ve been playing well, and luck has just not been on this group’s side this year.
