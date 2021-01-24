A phrase you often hear in the realm of sports is “next man up,” describing the willingness and ability for anyone to step into a leadership role when called upon. It’s especially prevalent at the high school and collegiate levels, where graduation can radically change a team from one year to the next.
This year, the mentality of “next man up” will typify and define the North Lamar Pantherettes soccer team.
In the 2019-20 school year, the Pantherettes were an senior-laden group with a strong offense and a defense to match. Seven seniors played critical roles in the team’s success, and with them now gone, a slew of Pantherettes have been called upon to fill their shoes.
“There’s a lot of freshman and sophomores on the team this year,” senior Ashley Trenchard said. “It was a big struggle to lose so many seniors, but we communicate really well and know each other, and I think we’ve got it under control.”
“There’s pressure on us because we’ve got to be examples for the younger ones now,” senior Addison Exum added.
“I feel like, because we’re so much younger than last year, that could cause them to get more flustered and frustrated,” Trenchard added. “So a big thing for us as a team this year will be keeping our cool when things get difficult and not getting too upset when things mess up.”
To make sure they get over that issue, Camila Lenertz said they need to keep a positive attitude and work to build the younger players up.
Trenchard, last year’s District Co-MVP, will play an even bigger role in the team’s offense this year, head coach Michael Pointer said.
Despite the team’s youth and inexperience, Pointer said he still forsees successs in the Pantherettes’ future if everyone buys in.
“I always say that what you lack in skill and experience, you can make up for with heart,” he said. “I’m a firm beleiver that it’s not about who’s gone that matters, but who’s here. Not only that, but the skill will come over time as well.”
The Pantherettes shone last year employed excellent passing, and were able to dominate the time of possession as a result. Though many of those players are gone, Pointer said the team’s style of play likely isn’t going to change any time soon.
Ultimately, though, Trenchard said she and her teammates are just excited to play and grow together this year.
“We were disappointed with how the season ended last year, so we’re just going to enjoy this year as much as we can,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.