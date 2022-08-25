NLVB82322-028.jpg

North Lamar libero Zoey Figueroa dives to the floor as she digs a ball in Tuesday’s dramatic victory over Mt. Pleasant.

 Joe Watson/Special to The Paris News

The North Lamar gym was electric Tuesday evening, as a rowdy student section was witness to one of the best games of this young volleyball season. And better yet, they got to see their team emerge victorious, as the North Lamar Pantherettes edged out Mt. Pleasant in five back-and-forth sets.

The Pantherettes opened the match emphatically, getting hot right off the bat in the first set, using stingy defense to outlast the Lady Tigers. 

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.