The North Lamar gym was electric Tuesday evening, as a rowdy student section was witness to one of the best games of this young volleyball season. And better yet, they got to see their team emerge victorious, as the North Lamar Pantherettes edged out Mt. Pleasant in five back-and-forth sets.
The Pantherettes opened the match emphatically, getting hot right off the bat in the first set, using stingy defense to outlast the Lady Tigers.
The Pantherettes were also able to establish their block early on, as the height of Logan Dority and Roselyn Spencer gave the Lady Tigers fits.
Mount Pleasant flipped the script in the second and third sets, and their own offense started rolling, thanks to some big kills by their hitters.
North Lamar didn’t do themselves any favors, though, as errors began to crop up with increasing frequency as Mount Pleasant pressed their advantage.
The Pantherettes found their footing again in the fourth set. It was a hard-fought set, with both teams going on runs and making big plays, but the Pantherettes maintained a lead for the majority of the set.
“We really just made an adjustment in our attitude,” Spencer said. “We started hyping each other up and working more together as a team.”
Dority, Spencer and Natalie Washington all had impressive kills in the set, and the defense stood tall too.
On one of the more memorable points from the match, Claire Emeyabbi and Zoey Figueroa each dove to the floor at various points during the rally, delivering pinpoint-accurate digs all the same. Their persistence paid off, and the point eventually ended with a kill by Pantherette Libby Jones.
North Lamar ended up winning the set comfortably, setting up a decisive fifth set.
The set began about as poorly as it could for North Lamar, with Mt. Pleasant opening up a quick 6-1 lead.
“Even though we got down, we knew we had it,” Dority said.
And true to her words, the Pantherettes responded with a huge run, powered once more by the play at the net.
They pulled ahead with a block by Spencer that put them up 9-8, and only allowed one point the remainder of the way.
Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.
