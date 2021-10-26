Emery Reaves might just be a freshman at North Lamar, but she’ll be competing on the biggest high school cross country stage after punching her ticket to the state competition with a stellar performance at regionals.
At the regional competition, Reaves finished the two-mile run in 12:06, good for 17th among the several dozens of competitors.
Her time of 12:06 is Reaves’ personal best, head coach Selena Davis said.
No stranger to success in just her first year competing at the high school level, Reaves has already placed first, second and third at several meets, including a first-place finish at the prior week’s district meet.
“We are so proud over here,” Davis said. “We will be heading to state on Nov. 5 to officially run on the sixth.”
Among the Red River Valley’s 4A and 2A cross country competitors, Reaves was the only runner to advance to the state competition.
The 3A regionals take place today, and the Prairiland Patriots and Chisum Mustangs each have several athletes taking part in the meet.
Though no one else saw a runner advance, several other local athletes nevertheless had strong showings.
Out of the nearly-200 girls running at the 2A level, Rivercrest Lady Rebel Lauren Kasal had a strong showing of 39th, running with a time 13:43.
At Detroit, Cheyenne Snodgrass ran the course in 14:31, Gracie Hulen ran it in 17:25, Braylin Craig finished right on her heels with a time of 17:26, Madison Gaddis had a time of 17:33, Bryanna Brown ran it in 20:07 and Cailyn Ray ran it in 21:46.
And at Honey Grove, Sonora Flowers ran the race in 14:49.
Results from Paris High weren’t available.
