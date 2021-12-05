Through two quarters of play, neither the Honey Grove Lady Warriors or Prairiland Lady Patriots were having much success finding the bottom of the net on the second day of the Prairiland basketball tournament. The Lady Patriots came alive after halftime, though, pulling away for a 52-30 victory.
Throughout the first half, both teams’ defenses shined, refusing to give up easy looks at the basket. Though there wasn’t much scoring, there were still some flashes of brilliance from both teams, such as a backdoor cut by Lady Warrior Prisella Reyna that led to a layup and a 10-8 lead for Honey Grove late in the first.
The second quarter was more of the same from the two teams, as it took roughly three minutes for either team to take the lid off the basket and score in the period.
With about half of the second quarter still to be played, Lady Patriot Abi Farmer gave her team a 15-14 lead when she scored off an offensive rebound, the first lead the Lady Pats had held since early in the first quarter. The lead would not change hands again the rest of the game.
Coming out of the gate in the second half, the Lady Patriots used a quick surge of fast break points to grow their lead from three to eight, with Abi Farmer and Kirsten Bridges each making impacts defensively.
“We talked a lot about winning the first two minutes of the half, and we did that,” Prairiland coach Callie Tucker said. “We executed on defense, which allowed us to get out and run and get points in transition. We got the floor spacing we’ve looked for all year long and made the read and knocked down the shots.”
Bridges did a good job on both sides of the ball, coming up with steals, finding teammates with excellent assists and scoring in a variety of ways.
“She’s going to give it her all and get after it on both ends of the court,” Tucker said. “She’s one of those players who will do everything she can to keep us in a ball game, and she’s done a great job at that here of late.”
Lady Patriot Chloe VanDeaver, who was held scoreless in the first half, came alive in the third, also contributing to the team’s defensive and offensive turnaround, scoring six points out of the halftime break.
For the Lady Warriors, head coach Dustin Smith said the game provides them with a barometer of areas where they’re playing well, and areas where they need to improve as district play draws nearer.
“We found some things we need to work on, and we’ll go and work on them,” he said. “The goal is to get better each day. It’s a process.”
For the Lady Patriots, Tucker said she’s encouraged by how they’ve been playing of late, and particularly in their hometown tournament.
“For a lot of this season, it’s felt like we’ve been climbing a mountain without being able to see any sort of mountaintop. It finally feels like we’re seeing that peak now, and seeing what we’re capable of,” she said.
