The Paris Ladycats might not have started their Friday volleyball game against Hughes Springs the way they would’ve wanted, but they certainly finished the way they wanted to, downing the Lady Mustangs in five back-and-forth sets, winning 21-25, 25-18, 25-15, 26-28, 15-9.
Coming out of the gate, Paris quickly started on the wrong foot, finding themselves almost immediately in a 0-5 hole following two attacks that went into the net and some miscommunications in their serve-receive game.
They eventually got on the board with a kill down the sideline by Kiera Martin. However, Hughes Spring’s lead continued to balloon after that.
“I just think it’s that our energy wasn’t where it needed to be,” Ladycat Asia Johnson said after the game of the team’s slow start. “Nobody was cheering and we were pretty down.”
Hughes Springs maintained a lead of 4-5 points for much of the opening set, though the Ladycats managed to cut the deficit to three at one point with a big kill by Johnson to the back row.
Johnson would go on to have a huge day, racking up 14 kills, four solo blocks and five more block assists.
“She’s a game-changer,” Paris head coach Ashley Green said. “She loves the competition and adversity, and is always looking for ways to contribute.”
“I like to target girls that are smaller than me,” Johnson said with a chuckle. “So if I see a middle who’s smaller than me that’s mostly where I hit or I’ll tip there.
After briefly closing the gap, Hughes Springs stretched their lead up to eight points, the largest of the day.
However, facing a daunting 21-13 deficit, the Ladycats responded with a remarkable run, shoring up their defense and getting more efficient in their attacks, and managed to close the gap back to just four points by the set’s end, ultimately falling 21-25.
“The way we finished that set is how we should’ve been playing from the start,” Green said. “I just think it took them a bit of time to get things going.”
The Ladycats carried that momentum into the second set, and built up a quick five-point, 7-2 advantage on a strong kill by Annie Gibbons following a number of frantic, rapid digs by setter Elizabeth Harper,
Before long, the Ladycats’ lead had grown to 12-3, with three quick points coming on a thunderous kill by Gibbons, a light well-placed tip by Gibbons and an ace by Leilin Hamner in quick succession.
The lead eventually grew to double digits via an ace by Harper ace that pushed the score to 18-8, and the Lady Mustangs never truly threatened Paris’ lead, even as they closed the set on something of a scoring run themselves.
Throughout the game, Paris got a big boost from the defense of senior libero Reece Reavis, who was virtually impenetrable, able to dig almost everything hit in her vicinity.
“I just try to see where the block is, and if I can see how her arms are positioned, I can usually tell where the ball is going to go,” Reavis said of how she approaches the defensive position.
And part of what makes Reavis’ play at libero so important is the fact that this is the first year of her volleyball career she’s played the position, Green said.
“She’s always asking questions, looking for ways to improve,” Green said of her libero’s work ethic and drive.
In the third set, Paris truly dominated. The Lady Mustangs scored the first two points of the set, but after Paris’ Jakiya Williams tied things up with a big kill, Hughes Springs would not lead in the set again.
Points quickly began to pile up for the Ladycats, jump-started by two kills from Johnson, a block from Johnson and Martin and another Williams kill that put Paris up 10-2.
Paris got offensive contributions from nearly everyone on the court in the set, with Harper, Makya High and Mackenzie Martin contributing big attacks as well.
“I think we did a much better job reading their offense in the third set, knowing when setters were live and taking the ball over, and picking up balls ourselves… We decided to do a different free ball play, and I think them doing that on offense helped create opportunities.”
Paris doubled up Hughes Springs when an excellent diving dig by Reavis led to a kill from Harper that put Paris up 16-8. Then, just a few points later, Reavis was again able to keep a rally alive, this time with an off-balance, running dig that eventually led to a push to empty floor by Johnson.
For much of the fourth set, the Ladycats appeared to remain in control of the game. Significant contributions came from Harper and Gibbons, and Harper also shined in setting the ball for her teammates.
This time around, Hughes Springs managed to stay right on Paris’ heels throughout the set thanks to some Paris miscues and some strong play at the net by the Lady Mustangs’ hitters.
Despite that, the Ladycats eventually reached match point with a 24-21 lead. They were unable to finish off the match however, giving up three straight points and then trading points with their opponent until the Lady Mustangs eked out a two-point, 28-26 win to force a decisive fifth set.
Rather than fold after the collapse late in the fourth set, Paris came out stronger than ever to start the fifth, scoring seven unanswered points to start the set.
“I just told them that we’ve got to compete, we’ve got to want and we’ve got to fight through it,” Green said of how she motivated her squad after the disappointment of the fourth set. “Competition is why we play the sport. I just told them that we’ve got to make sure we keep fighting as one, and love the fight.”
Scoring about half their needed points before the Lady Mustangs got on the board took the wind out of Hughes Springs’ sails, and the Ladycats were able to ensure that none of the questionable moments of the first or fourth sets reemerged.
Late in the final set, Martin managed to give Hughes Springs fits from the service line, employing a wicked serve that the Lady Mustangs were simply incapable of getting a handle on.
“Kiera has a pretty defined, practiced serve,” Green said. “It gets over the net and then it just drops, and it definitely gives teams a lot of trouble.”
The match officially came to a close when Harper caught the Lady Mustangs off-guard with a strong cross kill on second contact, capping what was a stellar game for the setter. She finished the contest with 28 assists, six aces and two kills.
“She controls our side and what we do, and so I think she does a really good job controlling where the ball goes.”
The preseason has been something of an up-and-down rollercoaster for the young and inexperienced Ladycats, who started the year with an almost entirely new roster from the prior year. But with district play on the horizon, the team is confident that they’re starting to hit their stride at exactly the right moment.
“It took a lot of talking and getting everyone on the same page to understand that we have a purpose here and a job to do,” said Johnson, the sole returning starter from the 2021 squad. “That job is to win games and play as a team. And now we’re starting to play as a team and win more.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.