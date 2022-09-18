081A1480.jpg

Paris senior Reece Reavis digs a ball in her team’s exciting five-set match against Hughes Springs on Friday.

 Madison Meyer/Special to The Paris News

The Paris Ladycats might not have started their Friday volleyball game against Hughes Springs the way they would’ve wanted, but they certainly finished the way they wanted to, downing the Lady Mustangs in five back-and-forth sets, winning 21-25, 25-18, 25-15, 26-28, 15-9.

Coming out of the gate, Paris quickly started on  the wrong foot, finding themselves almost immediately in a 0-5 hole following two attacks that went into the net and some miscommunications in their serve-receive game.

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

