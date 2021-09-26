Entering Friday’s game against Celeste, the 2021 Cooper Bulldogs had yet to experience a true nail-biter — a game that truly came down to the final seconds. That changed against the Blue Devils. The Bulldogs, still unbeaten on the season, won a heart-stopping back-and-forth battle 26-24, a perfect nightcap for Cooper’s homecoming festivities.
Celeste started the game hot, moving the ball downfield efficiently and taking an early lead by punching the ball into the endzone on its opening drive.
The ensuing Bulldog drive looked like Cooper was about to even the score right back up, until an opportunistic Celeste defense forced a turnover and got the ball back.
Cooper would ultimately find the endzone in the first quarter, however, as quarterback Colin Ingram ran the ball in. Markell Smith then punched the ball in for the two-point conversion, and the Bulldogs entered the second quarter up 8-7.
Smith extended the lead in the second with a nice touchdown run that saw him weave his way through would-be Celeste tacklers, putting his team up 14-10 after an earlier Celeste field goal.
The rest of the game went much the same way, as Ingram ran the ball for two more touchdowns, and Celeste matched them nearly score for score.
Ingram and Smith weren’t the only ones to make an impact, head coach Rod Castorena said, as Canon Ingram and Matthew Langley moved the chains well too.
“Canon was big-time, and picked up a number of clutch third and fourth downs,” Castorena said.
The offense was incredibly balanced, with no one player receiving the majority of snaps. Colin Ingram and Smith led the team with 89 and 87 rushing yards, respectively. Langley rushed for 51 yards and Canon Ingram ran for 43.
The coach also praised the work done by the offensive line, giving his running backs the room to gain 270 rushing yards.
“The O-line played really stinking hard,” Castorena said. “They were really strong coming off the ball and made a big impact.”
Defensively, Zach Helms was instrumental, as he racked up seven tackles and influenced far more plays with his nose for the ball.
Early on in the game, the Blue Devils threw some formations and schemes at the Bulldogs that they hadn’t seen from Celeste in their scouting of the team, and Castorena said it initially caught them a bit off guard.
“We realized what they were doing and made the adjustments, and I’m very happy with how we handled adversity,” he said. Castorena said. “Each week I’ve been pleased with how our guys have responded the following week, and this time was no different. Adversity is a good thing, and these guys responded the right way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.