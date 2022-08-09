For most of her life, Deanne Dial has been surrounded by sports. Now, she’ll be using that expertise as the Cooper Dogettes’ new head basketball coach, as well as the girls athletics coordinator for Cooper as well.
As a student, Dial attended North Hopkins High School, where she made a name for herself as a multi-sport athlete, though she was especially gifted as a standout player on the basketball court.
“I had a great high school coach who pushed me to my potential and really played a big part in making me who I am today,” Dial said.
Dial fell in love with the game of basketball, and when her high school playing career was over, she’d done well enough to get an offer to play for the Paris Junior College women’s basketball team, which she readily accepted.
After college, Dial knew she wasn’t ready to say goodbye to the sport, and so she wasted no time in becoming a coach. She has now spent the past 19 years in the education field, spending 17 of those as a coach.
Over the years, she’s worked for a number of school districts, including Mount Pleasant, Rains, Paris and her alma mater of North Hopkins before finally coming to Cooper.
“I love coaching; it’s what I’m meant to do,” Dial said. “Twice I thought about leaving coaching, and each time God called me back to it.”
Dial said her philosophy to coaching is to be flexible and always willing to adapt.
“You don’t control the type of talent you get at the high school level,” she explained. “As a coach, you’ve got to tailor what type of team you’ll be to the skillset of the players.”
Looking at the team she’ll have in the 2022-23 season, Dial said she thinks big things are in store for the Dogettes. The team returns several players from a squad that was last year crowned undefeated district champions and then made the regional quarterfinals of the playoffs.
“They’re a gritty group of kids,” she said. “I know I won’t need to pull teeth to get them to work hard. We’re going to build off the groundwork set over these past couple years and continue to work on the things that need to be worked on.”
Dial said she expects her squad to be a defensive force, and will utilize the fast break to full effect.
In addition to taking on the role of head basketball coach, she will also oversee all girls athletic programs as the girls coordinator. Dial said she’ll work closely with all the coaches to ensure facilities are running smoothly and they have what they need to be as successful as possible.
“We’ve got a really great coaching staff on the girls side,” Dial said. “I actually did the math and between us we’ve got 70 combined years of coaching experience, which is pretty special. So we’ve got some veteran coaches and some terrific athletes, and I can’t wait to get to work with all of them.”
Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.