For most of her life, Deanne Dial has been surrounded by sports. Now, she’ll be using that expertise as the Cooper Dogettes’ new head basketball coach, as well as the girls athletics coordinator for Cooper as well.

As a student, Dial attended North Hopkins High School, where she made a name for herself as a multi-sport athlete, though she was especially gifted as a standout player on the basketball court.

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

