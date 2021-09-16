The Paris Ladycats have become quite adept at outlasting opponents. On Tuesday, the volleyball team played another five-set match — their fourth in as many games — and for the fourth time, they pulled out the victory. This time, they went the distance while downing Van 20-25, 25-21, 30-32, 25-20, 15-11.
Senior Ladycat Lilly Lewis delivered as complete a performance as you’ll ever see, finishing with 23 kills, 26 assists, three aces and 13 digs.
Macey McAmis finished with 26 kills, two aces and 13 digs. McAmis came up clutch for the Ladycats too, with nearly half their points in the decisive fifth set coming from her kills.
Eva Vogt had eight kills and a team-high 27 assists, Asia Moore had five kills, Asia Johnson had four kills and Bella Hill finished with a kill and a team-high 21 digs.
Next up for the Ladycats, the team will use back-to-back byes to rest up before starting district play Sept. 24 on the road against the reigning district champion Gilmer Lady Buckeyes.
