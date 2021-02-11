The second and final in-person registration event for Paris Optimist baseball will be this weekend, Feb. 13.
In-person registration is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lamar Avenue Church of Christ. Credit and debit processing fees will apply to both online and in-person registrants.
The price to register for the 3-4 age group is $50, $85 for the 5-6 age group, $90 for the 7-12 age group and $100 for the 13-15 age group.
