The Prairiland Lady Patriots continued their blisteringly hot start to the softball season on Tuesday, as they traveled to Grand Saline for a showdown with the Lady Indians and returned with a 4-0 win.
Three of the team’s runs came on RBIs by freshman Allison Choate, who went 3-for-4 at the plate.
“Allison was terrific,” Prairiland head coach Brian Morris said. “Coming in as a freshman, she’s been highly coachable and she’s constantly improving. At the plate, she never tries to do too much and takes what’s given to her.”
McKenna Guest was sublime in the circle, striking out an astonishing 17 batters in her complete-game shutout.
With the win, the Lady Pats move to 3-0 in district, and have outscored district opponents by a combined score of 28-1.
