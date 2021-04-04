If you’re a fan of defense and pitching, then Friday night was the night for you at Prairiland. However, if you’re a fan of the Patriots, then you unfortunately would not have left with the result you were hoping for. The Lady Patriots, for the third time this season, lost a game 1–0. This time, the nailbiter loss came at the hands of the Edgewood Lady Bulldogs.
Lady Patriot Mckenna Guest, who took to the mound to start the game for Prairiland, finished with 15 strikeouts in the loss. In the first inning, Edgewood loaded the bases but she got out of it. The leadoff batter singled up the middle. A sacrifice bunt moved her to second base. The next batter hit a deep ball to left field that was tracked down by freshman Jamie Potter.
A couple of hit batters loaded up the bases before Guest got her first strikeout of the game. The second inning started with another hit batter. After stealing second, she came around to score on a single. That was it. That was the only run allowed by either side. Guest settled down and only allowed one more batter to reach base the rest of the game.
“I thought we pitched well in the circle,” head coach Brian Morris said after the game. “We controlled the hitters for the most part, except early in the game. They got a couple of timely hits that went their way.”
The Lady Patriots only managed to reach base four times. Their best opportunity came in the first inning. Kyndal Yaross reached base on a walk. Guest then singled but Sylar Jo Johnson, courtesy running for Yaross, was thrown out at third trying to advance.
The only other runners they had in the game both came from Guest. She singled in the fourth and then walked in the seventh.
“(Edgewood’s) pitcher goes in there and battles and controlled the decision making we were making over there at the plate,” Morris continued. “When we did get a hit, we hit it right to them.”
Prairiland will be back on the road Tuesday night at Commerce before returning home to play Grand Saline next Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.