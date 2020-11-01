The Prairiland Lady Patriots got their postseason started right when they downed Pottsboro in straight sets Thursday evening, 25-14, 25-17, 25-22.
TJ Folse and Reese Parris formed a formidable duo in the win, combining for 23 kills between the two of them, with Folse finishing with 12 and Parris with 11. Abi Farmer and Ali Sessums each had six kills apiece in the total team effort as well. Parris also had a pair of aces, and Folse had an ace as well as three blocks.
Sessums finished with a team-best 15 digs, as well as two blocks. Farmer had three blocks as well for the Lady Patriots.
Hanna Cope had a team-best 18 assists, and Chloe Raley finished with 15.
The Lady Patriots will next be in action Tuesday against Callisburg at Bells High School, with the match slated to start at 6:30 p.m.
