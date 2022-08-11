The Prairiland Lady Patriots opened up their volleyball season with a pair of games on Tuesday, winning the first against Caddo Mills in straight sets but dropping the next in straight sets to the host 6A Royse City Lady Bulldogs.
Statistics were not available by press time, but they downed Caddo Mills 25-19, 25-19, 25-21.
