The Prairiland softball team had what was shaping up to be a special season last year before the coronavirus pandemic put an untimely end to things. This year, the talented Lady Patriots will look to continue what they started in 2020 and put together another successful campaign.
“We have a high standard of excellence over at Prairiland, so our expectations are high this year, just like they are every year,” head coach Brian Morris said. “We expect to make a run into the postseason, and we’re capable of doing that with the players we have. Our standards are just as high as they’ve been since I got here.”
The Lady Patriots will be younger this year than they have in the past few seasons, with the only senior on the team being pitching ace Grace Unruh.
Despite the relative youthfulness of the team, Morris said there’s still plenty of talent to go around with this Lady Patriot squad. Prairiland’s pitching, which has garnered a reputation for being top-notch, is expected to once again be elite. Alongside Unruh is another excellent pitcher in McKenna Guest
“We’ve got some really good pitchers again this year, and we’ve also got some good sticks who can put runs up,” he said. “We might not be able to take as many big hacks at the ball and focus more on getting it in play, though, since there’s a big difference just in how the ball moves once you get to the varsity level.”
One area where the inexperience might come back to bite this team, though, is in its fielding, Morris admitted.
Second baseman Kiersten Bridges returns, but aside from her the infield will be comprised mostly of fresh faces, and Morris said it will fall on Bridges to help by being a leader in the infield.
Young players expected to step up and play a big role for the Lady Patriots include sophomores Jada Torres and Chloe Raley.
A key change in this year’s squad will be an increased degree of fluidity, Morris said.
“As we develop, we’re going to see kids who have to move around the field a lot, mainly based on who’s pitching,” Morris said. “Who’s on the mound will dictate who plays where more than it has in years past.”
It’s a good thing, then, that several Lady Pats can do several things at a high level.
“We’ve got players who can pitch, can hit, they can field — and they can do it all well,” Unruh said.
