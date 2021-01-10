The Cooper Lady Bulldog Basketball team improved to 2-0 in district play in convincing fashion on Friday, downing the Lady Trojans 66-34.
Cooper exerted its dominance early, scoring 22 points in the opening stanza while limiting their opponents to just five in the period.
As the final score suggests, Cooper’s defense was elite throughout the game, limiting Cumby to fewer than 10 points in each of the first three quarters, and only barely letting the Lady Trojans Cross the double-digit threshold in the fourth with 11.
Presley Limbaugh led the way with 15 points, Chesney Kinnamon had 15 and Whitney Langley added 11 to lead their team in double-digits. Heidi Wood finished with eight, Kenzlee Randle scored six and Macy Green, Madison Murray and Caitlin Brown each finished with two points.
