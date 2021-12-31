The Clarksville Lady Tigers got off to a sluggish start at Linden-Kildare High School on Tuesday evening, as play resumed in district action, following the Christmas break.
In fact Coach Broderick Gaffney’s team didn’t score until Daleashia Johnson canned a bucket on a putback to give Clarksville a 2-0 advantage within the final minutes of the opening frame. After that basket, the Lady Tigers would never trail as Clarksville left the Linden-Kildare gym with a decisive 43-24 victory to improve to a perfect 3-0 in league play.
The first half was marred by turnovers, but once the Lady Tigers got things going in the right direction, L-K simply had no answers for the performance delivered by Clarksville. The Lady Tigers moved to a 12-4 advantage at the end of the opening quarter.
L-K was forced into an alarming number of turnovers as the defensive pressure provided by Gaffney’s troops proved to be very frustrating for the home standing Lady Tigers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.