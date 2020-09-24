Week 5 of the high school football season is upon us, and for three of the four Lamar County teams — the Paris Wildcats, the Chisum Mustangs and the Prairiland Patriots — that means district play has officially begun.
The week’s play is highlighted by a showdown between the Mustangs and Patriots, one of the most entertaining rivalries in the Red River Valley.
“It’s going to be a tough, physical game, I think,” Chisum head coach Darren Pevey said. “It’s of course a big rivalry game, and the kids always get up for it. For us as coaches, though, the most important thing is just that it’s the first district game.”
The game, which will be played at Mustang Stadium and will also serve as Chisum’s homecoming, has a kickoff of 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
The 10th-ranked Paris Wildcats also begin district play this week, as they travel to challenge the eighth-ranked Melissa Cardinals.
Paris is coming off an impressive victory over Midlothian Heritage, another team that was ranked in the top 10 at the time. The Cardinals, meanwhile, are undefeated and boast impressive wins over solid teams like Celina, Pottsboro and Stephenville.
The one Lamar County team not kicking off district play this week is the North Lamar Panthers, who will be on the road taking on Wills Point. North Lamar will be hoping there isn’t any rust, as the team hasn’t played in two weeks following a temporary halting of athletic events due to instances of Covid-19. Wills Point, like North Lamar, is winless on the season.
Elsewhere throughout the Red River Valley, Clarksville will look to bounce back from consecutive losses as they travel to take on Joaquin, a team that’s ranked in the top five of District 2A Division 1.
Honey Grove, looking to rebound from a heartbreaking loss, travel to Como-Pickton, who themselves are coming off a loss at the hands of another Red River Valley team, the Rivercrest Rebels.
The Rebels, meanwhile, will look to down district rival Wolfe City at home tomorrow in a homecoming showdown.
The Detroit Eagles will be on the road, as they look for their first win of the season against McKinney Christian, a team that is just this week kicking off its season.
And Hugo will be at home taking on Atoka.
