Offensively, the Prairiland Patriots played well Friday in their season finale against the Hooks Hornets, moving the ball with efficiency and explosiveness. However, untimely turnovers and defensive struggles did the team in, as they ultimately fell 65-31.
Playing without senior quarterback Brooks Morrison, Prairiland head coach Heath Blalock said he was very pleased with how the team played while shorthanded.
“We turned the ball over five times, but aside from that I think we played really well offensively,” Blalock said. “Rylan (Berry) filled in at quarterback and was phenomenal. He did everything we ask of Brooks; he directed the offense and made some great reads. His passing wasn’t quite there where Brooks’ is, but that’s just because he hasn’t ”
With eight minutes to go in the first half, the Patriots and Hornets were tied at 14. However, a very quick Hooks drive and a pair of unfortunate Prairiland turnovers in quick succession had the Patriots trailing 40-14 by the time they went into the halftime break.
“We were right there with them and let them go on a run, and the defense just couldn’t get the stops we needed to make up that ground,” Blalock said. “But we went even with them.”
In the second half, the Patriots’ offense continued to roll, scoring on every drive they had. Berry, Gavin Watts, Kardadrion Coulter and Grant Jordan each made an impact for them with scores. Watts on two occasions found the endzone for scores.
On one of the biggest plays of the night, they ran a mid-triple option for Coulter who was able to find some space and ran 60 yards to paydirt.
“Scoring 31 points against a really solid team like Hooks with a backup quarterback? You have to be happy with that,” Blalock said. “These kids never stop fighting. It doesn’t matter what the score is or how much time is left. I’m telling you, I’d take this group over anyone.”
The loss marked the end of the season for the Patriots, who saw tremendous growth over the course of the season, despite missing the postseason, and Blalock said he’s optimistic for the future of Patriot football.
“We’re returning a bunch of guys, and I think they did a lot of learning and growing this year,” he said.
