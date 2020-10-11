The North Lamar Pantherettes never trailed against Liberty-Eylau as they cruised to a straight-sets win, 25–19, 25–14, 25–16. There were several ties early but the Pantherettes easily pulled ahead.
After getting swept by Pleasant Grove, the Pantherettes have won six straight sets with sweeps over Paris and now Liberty-Eylau.
“We know that we are right there with every team in this district by the scores,” coach Sarah Beth Upchurch said after the game. “We know we’re right there with PG and Gilmer. (The team) went into that Paris game knowing they can beat any team and they’ve showed a lot of resiliency and that’s not something I can coach.”
The Pantherettes— like they have all season — got contributions from the whole team. Hutton Pointer and Ashely Trenchard dominated the net for North Lamar. Trenchard finished with eight kills while Pointer finished with seven kills and seven blocks (three solo; four assisted).
“I have to give credit to my assistant coach, Brittany Humphrey,” Upchurch said. “She really works with the blockers. That’s been her duty this season. I have noticed a huge difference in our blocking just in the past two weeks. I owe it to her and these kids are loving their blocking drills.”
Macy Richardson led the team with 19 of 20 from the service line and one ace. Lauren Dority contributed with three aces for North Lamar. Noel Rainey was 16 of 18 with four aces. Emma Layton was a perfect nine for nine.
Dority also had a couple of kills and three blocks. Erica King had five kills, Richardson added four, Maddie Walters two and Hannah Titlow one.
Noel Rainey led the team with six digs. She also had three assists. Emma Doyal led the team with 14 digs while Maleah Holbrook had nine.
