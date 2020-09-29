The Detroit Lady Eagles finished last week on a three-match winning streak, including a pair of straight-set victories claimed on Friday and Saturday.
On Friday, Detroit downed Sulphur Bluff 25-23, 25-23, 2514. They followed it up the next day by beating Linden-Kildare 25-17, 25-15, 25020.
Against Sulphur Bluff, Ayanna Smith led the way with 11 kills and five aces, both team-highs. Daysha Stature and Madison Gaddis each recorded two kills, and Kellie Welch, Kyira Scott and Braylin Craig contributed digs as well. Gaddis had two digs as well, and Stature added an ace.
Scott finished with a team-high 11 assists, and she tallied three aces. Welch added a block and an ace and Shelby Eudy had three aces.
In the match against Linden-Kildare, Stature tallied a team-high nine kills to pace the offense. Craig finished with seven kills and a dig. Smith had six kills and two digs, and was stellar at the service line, racking up seven kills.
Scott again led the team with assists, this time finishing with 20 to go with a trio of kills. Gaddis led the team with seven digs to go along with a kill and an ace. Welch had five kills and a block. And Eudy contributed a pair of digs as well.
Detroit takes the court today at home against Maud, with play slated to start at 4:30 p.m.
