The Rivercrest Lady Rebels fought their way into a playoff spot but were unable to pull off the upset against the top-seed team from District 15, the Alba-Golden Lady Panthers, ultimately falling 73-31.
All game long, the Lady Rebels struggled to contend with the Lady Panthers’ fierce press and stifling defense.
Alba-Golden touts an 18-2 record with just one district loss, which came at the hands of the Cooper Dogettes.
The Lady Panthers opened the game with a 3-pointer and succinctly followed that with three more baskets off steals and turnovers. Trailing 9-0, Lady Rebel Lauren Hardman scored under the basket and made good on the and-one free throw to finally put Rivercrest on the scoreboard.
Alba-Golden relied on standout guard Bella Crawford. Crawford poured in 18 first-quarter points as the Lady Rebels struggled to contain her.
Freshman Anna Duvall canned a 3-pointer to make it 9-6 but that was as close as Rivercrest would get. Alba-Golden played like a swarm of hornets as they created chaos and interrupted the Lady Rebel offense time and time again.
Freshman Alexis Case snatched a rebound for a putback and Kaytie Jane Ballard kissed a triple off glass. Selena Kelley went coast-to-coast to score.
However, the Lady Panthers secured the lane like it was Fort Knox. Outsizing the Lady Rebels, Alba-Golden swatted down shots and formed walls to keep their opponents on the outskirts. The first half would end with a very frustrated Rivercrest team trailing 39-14.
The second half was more of the same for Rivercrest. The Lady Panthers proved why they’re district champions as they tallied point after point on turnovers and layups.
Kelley had some good drives to the goal and reached the free throw line multiple times. Kelley banked in a shot from the baseline and wrestled down rebounds. Macy Childres notched a three-pointer. Anna Guest had a put-back basket along with Hardman who sank a pair of free shots.
The lone senior, Amaya Jeffery, made her final shot as a Lady Rebel as she knocked down a beautiful three from the top of the key.
The Lady Panthers used a balanced attack by getting the ball inside to their post, Kalli Wright and using their guards to record seven 3-pointers.
The Lady Rebels never quit, even as the lead grew and the game was out of reach.
“It’s not about the final score when a season comes to an end; it’s about the journey,” head coach Justin Milton said after the game. “This year’s journey has had challenges, heartbreaks, adversity, high points, maturity and most of all, growth.”
Rivercrest’s season may be over but the team’s future looks bright with several sophomores and freshmen gaining valuable varsity playing time throughout the season.
Kelley led the Lady Rebels with eight points and six rebounds. Hardman added six points and four rebounds. Duvall tallied five points and five rebounds.
