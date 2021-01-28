Heading into Tuesday's game between the North Lamar Pantherettes and the Liberty-Eylau Lady Leopards, not many people would have picked the Pantherettes to come out with the win. Thanks to some inspired play on both sides of the ball, though, that's just what they did, winning 61-54.
In the early goings it was Liberty-Eylau that asserted itself, building up an eight-point lead by the end of the first quarter, but the Pantherettes dug deep, and by halftime, the deficit had been trimmed down to just two thanks to a second quarter that saw the team score 22 points.
All game long, the Pantherettes were fueled by defensive intensity, and that was on clear display when senior guard Macy Richardson chased down a Liberty-Eylau player for a huge momentum-swinging block.
"She was an absolute beast on the defensive end and she really helped us take care of the ball," head coach Taqoya Monds said.
Defense took center stage for North Lamar in the final quarter, as the Pantherettes limited their opponents to just five points in the quarter.
Contributing to the team's determination was the sour taste remaining from a game last season against Liberty-Eylau in which the Pantherettes blew a big lead late.
"They didn't want to experience that again," Monds said.
Then, with less than two minutes to go and the outcome still very much hanging in the balance, junior Mylee Nottingham helped seal the win with a jaw-dropping euro-step layup in traffic.
Maddie Walters, Nottingham and Cydnie Malone were electric for North Lamar, scoring 19, 16 and 14 points, respectively. Richardson added eight, Hutton Pointer scored three and Lauren Dority had one.
"This win was a huge confidence booster for the team," Monds said. "I told the girls before the game that they could play with them. But in order to do that, we needed to match their intensity and aggressiveness on offense and defense."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.