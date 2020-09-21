*UPDATE: In case of rain, the event will move inside Paris High School Gymnasium, organizers said.
After winning 12 state championships as a high school head football coach in Texas, Ken Purcell knows a thing or two about what it takes to be a winner. Next month, he’ll share some of what he knows with area coaches and players.
Purcell will address local athletes and coaches at Paris Wildcat Stadium on Monday, Sept. 21, at 7:30 p.m.
“He’s won 12 state championships, and that puts him up there as one of the greats among anyone,” event organizer Ronnie Nutt said. “He goes around to different places to do this motivational speaking, and we thought he would be great to bring to Paris.”
The event, put on by First Christian Church, is now in its third year and the church has brought three speakers to date. Sportscaster Dale Hansen for WFAA was the inaugural speaker, and last year former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Gene Stallings was the keynote speaker.
The event is usually held at First Christian Church, but Nutt said organizers decided to move it to an outdoor setting this year to help attendees social distance amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
Nutt added that while the event has only been available for area coaches and athletes in the previous two years, this year it will be open to the public.
“Previously we weren’t open to the public because we just didn’t have the space,” he said. “We filled up First Christian last year, and that was without the public being there. But with such a larger space, we’ll be able to do that this year.”
The event is free, and being sponsored by local businesses that Nutt said wish to remain anonymous.
After a long and successful high school coaching career, Purcell was named director of the Texas High School Coaches Association, and was later inducted into the Texas High School Athletic Directors Hall of Honor and named the 2011 Texas Athletic Director of the Year.
He now takes part in the high school football telecasts on Fox Sports Southwest.
“We’re really excited to bring him here, and think all our coaches will really enjoy it,” Nutt said.
