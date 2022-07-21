When the next baseball season starts for the Prairiland Patriots, they will be taking the field as defending district champions. They will also be doing so with a new head coach in the dugout, as the school recently tapped Danny Holderness to lead the team.
Holderness has spent several years coaching baseball; he spent the last four years at Pittsburg ISD as an assistant coach and previously worked at Mt. Pleasant ISD. He has also coached little league and travel ball teams over his 12-year span of coaching. However, this season will be his first as a head coach, and he said he is very excited about it.
Although Holderness might be a first-year head coach, he was quick to say that he was blessed with opportunities to coach under good head coaches allowing him to gain knowledge of the game and that he was thrilled for this new adventure for him and his family.
“I was fortunate enough to work under really good head coaches, and I’m definitely excited to be at Prairiland,” Holderness said. “It has definitely been a blessing from the Lord and getting the opportunity to coach my kid.”
Holderness has always enjoyed baseball as he played throughout his high school years, but even back then, he had his mind set on being a coach.
“I did an interview for the high school yearbook and I said ‘I wanted to be a coach then,’” he said. “I’ve always liked coaching little league teams and things like that, and I love being around sports and definitely love being around baseball.”
Holderness plans to keep Prairiland’s successful tradition going and continue onto the playoffs and make a deep playoff run in the coming years.
Holderness said he believes coaching isn’t just about guiding the team to success on the field, but off the field as well.
“Getting to be around kids and getting to turn young men and women into good adults is what it’s all about,” Holderness said.
“We are excited to have Danny come on board,” Prairiland Athletic Director Steven Weddle said. “He came to us highly recommended and had already started building relationships with the athletes.”
John Folse is a sports reporter for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972.
