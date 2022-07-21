Prairiland Patriots logo clean.psd

When the next baseball season starts for the Prairiland Patriots, they will be taking the field as defending district champions. They will also be doing so with a new head coach in the dugout, as the school recently tapped Danny Holderness to lead the team.

Holderness has spent several years coaching baseball; he spent the last four years at Pittsburg ISD as an assistant coach and previously worked at Mt. Pleasant ISD. He has also coached little league and travel ball teams over his 12-year span of coaching. However, this season will be his first as a head coach, and he said he is very excited about it. 

John Folse is a sports reporter for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.