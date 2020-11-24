Utilizing strong defensive pressure and solid ball movement on offense, the Prairiland Patriots on Monday downed the North Lamar Panthers45-37.
The two teams were evenly matched in the first quarter, as strong defense on both sides led to a low-scoring opening period. The Patriots were able to demonstrate some strong passing that led to some good looks, but for the most part, the stingy Panther defense prevented easy shots.
At the end of the first eight minutes, the score was deadlocked at 6-6.
The Panthers took their second lead of the game on a three pointer from the corner only a few minutes into the quarter, but Prairiland took the lead right back on the ensuing possession. The two teams traded the lead throughout the rest of the quarter.
Prairiland fell behind by as many as four in the secnd quarter, but ended the quarter with a one point lead after a three pointer by Kardadrion Coulter with mere seconds to go in the half.
Though the Panthers would cut into the lead at several points over the course of the game, they would not retake the lead.
Led by a pair of three pointers in the third quarter by guard Blake Ballard, the Patriots were able to maintain a lead of roughly five to eight points throughout most of the third. However, Prairiland was able to stretch its lead to double digits when free throws late in the quarter by Brayden Nichols pushed the advantage to 10.
In the fourth quarter, offenses ground to a halt as both teams seemingly lived at the free throw line.
For the quarter, Prairiland only made a single field goal while draining eights free throws. North Lamar fared about the same, hitting two field goals but making six free throws.
The Panthers were able to marginally cut into the Patriots lead, but never threatened to retake the lead.
