Honey Grove’s Anthanie Whitman takes a handoff from Ryelan Morris on Friday in Honey Grove as the Warriors defeated the Boles Hornets.

 Paige Banker/ Special to The Paris News

North Lamar improved to 1-1 in district play Friday night in a 27-20 win over Spring Hill in an away game. In the win, Blake Hildreth and Quay Mason had great rushing games, with Hildreth running for 82 yards and Mason run- ning for 165 yards in 19 carries.

The whole offense rushed for an even 300 yards in the win and Mason scored 3 touchdowns to add to a touchdown from Hildreth.

