North Lamar improved to 1-1 in district play Friday night in a 27-20 win over Spring Hill in an away game. In the win, Blake Hildreth and Quay Mason had great rushing games, with Hildreth running for 82 yards and Mason run- ning for 165 yards in 19 carries.
The whole offense rushed for an even 300 yards in the win and Mason scored 3 touchdowns to add to a touchdown from Hildreth.
The defense had a great game too, with Brayden McCormack recovering a fumble, and three play- ers recording double digit tackles, including Hildreth with 15, Cael Del Toro, and Cody Stevens, who each had 10.
North Lamar will play their next game at home against Gilmer at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, where they will look to improve to 2-1 in district.
Prairiland took a devastating shutout loss to DeKalb, being on the worse end of a 61-0 score
on Friday night. The loss put the Patriots at 2-2 in district, and they look to next week to try to go 3-2, in a home game against New Boston at 7:00 p.m. next Friday at Prairiland High School.
Chisum took a tough loss on Friday night, los- ing to Redwater 41-14. In the loss, Chisum would only score in the second quarter, while Redwater put on an offensive clin- ic, scoring in all but the second quarter, and scoring three touch- downs in the fourth quarter.
The loss puts Chisum at 0-3 in their district, in last as they look to get their first win next Friday night against DeKalb in a home game, which will mean a lot for the season, giving them a shot at finishing the season with at least one win and possibly on the road to a 3-3 district record, if they can find a groove.
Rivercrest 22, Alba-Golden 20
In a 22-20 win against Alba-Golden, Rivercrest
improved to 2-2 in district play. Zane Dees stood out with two touchdowns and 7 tackles and an intercep- tion on defense.
Noah Altal also had 9 total tackles and 2 tackles for losses, and also batted away 2 balls.
The Rivercrest Rebels will be playing against Boles next, in their last away game of the season before they return home for their final home game against Wolfe City.
The Boles game will be at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.