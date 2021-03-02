Chisum ISD logo

A strong showing by the Chisum Lady Mustangs over the weekend resulted in a 6-2 win over Ector, thanks to a balanced offensive attack.

Only lasting three innings due to time constraints, the Lady Mustangs scored in every inning en route to the victory.

The biggest inning was the second, with three of Chisum’s runs coming in that frame.

Kaci Williams, Peyton Holland, Hannah Ford, Jordyn Lawson, Maddie Shires and Kelsea Ball each recorded hits for their team.

Marshall struck out two while walking four in the shortened game.

Tommy Culkin is sports editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

