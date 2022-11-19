Nykesha Sanders hit a 10-foot jump shot at the buzzer to give Paris Junior College an 81-80 victory Thursday over Eastern Oklahoma State.
Sanders led all scorers with 22 points, 18 of which came in the fourth quarter with five field goals and six of seven free throws. Jade Fry added 13 points, Peyton Overton 12, and Ree Sommers 11 for the Lady Dragons (4-3).
Eastern Oklahoma fell to 2-4. Brooklyn Fisher led the team with 17 points. Kierra Brown and Olivia Johnson each had 11.
The Lady Dragons led 79-74 with 59.4 seconds to play. Eastern Oklahoma State cut the lead to 79-76 on a Jessica Clemons layup with 45 seconds to play.
Sanders dribbled away most of the next half minute, with Eastern Oklahoma reluctant to foul her; she had already made five field goals and 6-of-7 free throws in the period.
Paris called time out with 13.7 seconds to play.
When play resumed with Paris throwing the ball in from midcourt, the inbounds pass into the backcourt glanced off Sanders’ fingers and into the hands of Lady Mountaineer Nadiyah Cooper, who had a wide-open path to the goal.
That cut Paris’ lead to 79-78 with 10 seconds on the clock.
On the ensuing inbounds pass, it was apparently the Mountaineers intention to foul immediately — hopefully someone other than Sanders.
The ball went to Ra’nae Tumblin, who was fouled immediately, with the home team hoping for two misses. That’s what happened.
Jessica Clemons grabbed the rebound for Eastern Oklahoma raced downcourt and hit a layup that gave Eastern Oklahoma an 80-79 lead with the clock showing 1.2 seconds.
Paris called its final timeout, which resulted in the ball being put in play from midcourt when both teams returned to the court.
Fry inbounded the ball to Sanders about six feet behind the free throw line.
Sanders headed toward the goal —dribbling twice — then stopped and released a shot from the right elbow of the free throw line.
Her game-winning jumper fell into the goal as the buzzer sounded.
Eastern Oklahoma State led Paris 26-13 after one quarter. That would be the only quarter the Lady Mountaineers would win. Paris pulled to within 39-30 at the half, then outscored EOSC 25-15 in the third quarter for a 55-54 lead going into the last 10 minutes of play.
Both teams finished with the same number of field goals, but five of the home team’s shots were 3-pointers, to one by Paris.
Paris made up for the four-point deficit on field goals by making 26 of 40 free throws to 21 of 32 by EOS.
