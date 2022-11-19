2020 Dragon Logo-Modified - All Colors&NameFlameGradient

Nykesha Sanders hit a 10-foot jump shot at the buzzer to give Paris Junior College an 81-80 victory Thursday over Eastern Oklahoma State.

Sanders led all scorers with 22 points, 18 of which came in the fourth quarter with five field goals and six of seven free throws. Jade Fry added 13 points, Peyton Overton 12, and Ree Sommers 11 for the Lady Dragons (4-3).

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.