Jazmyn Sastand scored 10 straight points in a 22-2 run early in the fourth quarter, and Kilgore College’s Lady Rangers turned a 60-60 tie into an 81-64 victory over Paris Junior College on Wednesday at the Hunt Center.
It was the first day of conference play for the nine women basketball teams in junior college Region 14.
Paris’ Nykesha Sanders scored 15 seconds into the fourth quarter to tie the game at 55-all.
Sastand scored two back-to-back goals — one of them a 3-pointer — for a 60-55 lead, but Paris’ Ree Sommers did the same thing to tie the game again, at 60-all.
Then Sastand came back with two more shots — again good for five points — starting a 17-0 run over the next five minutes for a 77-60 lead, and Paris was done.
Alysia Thorne scored 16 points to lead four Lady Rangers in double figures. Sastand, Emmia Johnson and Kamryn Gibson added 14 points each. Avianna Winn also was in double figures, with 10 points.
Sanders led Paris with 17 points to lead the Lady Dragons. Sommers added 15 points and Peyton Overton 14 points.
The 17-0 run wasn’t Kilgore’s only extended shutout. Paris led 20-16 after one quarter, but the Lady Rangers scored the next 15 points on back-to-back 3-pointers by Johnson, then six consecutive free throws, followed by a Gibson 3-pointer.
There were 15 three-pointers in the game — eight by Kilgore (four by Gibson, three by Sostand and one by Johnson). Overton had three of Paris’ seven 3’s, with Sommers and Ziggy Dozier knocking down two each.
Paris coach Brittany Christian said because of several injuries and a couple of players sidelined for unspecified disciplinary purposes, she had to run a lineup of one forward (Overton) and four guards.
She expects to have a diminished roster through December, she said.
The Lady Dragons’ next game is at Panola Saturday afternoon. Kilgore will be on its own court for a game with Angelina.
KILGORE LADY RANGERS (1-0, 5-6) — Aaliyah Davis 1 0 0-1 2, Jakiyah Bell 0 0 0-0 0, Emmia Johnson 3 1 0-0 7, Kamryn Gibson 5 4 0-0 14, Jazmyn Sostand 5 3 1-2 14, Nyla Inmon 6 0 2-2 14, Aylanna Winn 1 0 2-2 4, Alyssia Thorne 3 0 4-4 10, Ma’Kaila Lewis 6 O 4-7 16. TOTALS: 30 8 13-18 81. FOULS: 20. FOULED OUT: None.
PARIS LADY DRAGONS (0-1, 6-7 ) — Ziggy Dozier 3 2 0-0 8, Tyrione Sparks 0 0 2-2 2, Christine Maze 0 0 0-0 0, Nykesha Sanders 6 0 5-6 17, Ree Sommers 5 2 3-4 15, Tatyana Barber 0 0 2-2 2, Mya Jones 2 0 2-2 6, Peyton Overton 4 3 3-3 14. TOTALS: 20 7 17-19 64. FOULS: 13. FOULED OUT: None.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.