Jazmyn Sastand scored 10 straight points in a 22-2 run early in the fourth quarter, and Kilgore College’s Lady Rangers turned a 60-60 tie into an 81-64 victory over Paris Junior College on Wednesday at the Hunt Center.

It was the first day of conference play for the nine women basketball teams in junior college Region 14.

