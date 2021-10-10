The Chisum Mustangs’ offense was as electric as ever Friday against district power Paul Pewitt. However, their defense came up short in the effort, and the Brahmas handed Chisum their first loss on the year.
Leading the offensive attack were Chris Worthy, who had 166 yards and a touchdown, and Zaquavious Price, who finished with just short of 140 yards with three touchdowns. Also having big offensive outings were Jett Petkus, Ashton Fleming, Matthew Griffith — who scored a touchdown — and Espn Blyton.
“We moved the ball as well as we thought we could, but we just had a hard time geting stops,” Chisum head coach Darren Pevey said. “We’ve got a lot of weapons and so we like to spread the ball around.”
Despite the loss, Pevey said he’s confident the team will grow from the loss, as they head into the meat of their schedule with games against Hooks and Daingerfield on the horizon.
“When you have success, you play in a lot of big games,” he said. “The team we just played has been in a whole lot of big games, and that’s where we want to be. Moving forward, every game is like a playoff game for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.