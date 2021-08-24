It was quite the weekend for the Chisum Lady Mustangs and Prairiland Lady Patriots volleyball teams, as the two Lamar County teams took part in the North Hopkins Tournament and came away with second and third place respectively for their efforts.
“We played really well both days,” Chisum head coach Laura Nickerson said. “We stayed calm and didn’t ever let the moment get too big for us.”
Chisum opened up their tournament run by going undefeated in their pool, downing Dodd City 25-16, 25-11; beating the North Hopkins junior varsity squad 25-7, 25-11; and then defeating Fruitvale 25-11, 25-9.
“I told our girls not to get complacent,” Nickerson said. “Not to sound cocky, but we had a weak pool and I told them that it’s going to be harder on Saturday.”
Things did get harder for the Lady Mustangs on the second day of the tournament, but they were able to play extremely well against the stiffer competition.
On Saturday, the team downed Avery in straight sets, winning 25-15, 25-17. Then, they got a big monkey off their back by defeating their cross-county rivals, the Prairiland Lady Patriots, a team they hadn’t beaten in several years. Each set was tightly contested, but in the end Chisum won 25-22, 25-23.
“I think we surprised them,” Nickerson said. “This is such a huge rivalry, and so this is a great win for these girls. (Prairiland’s) got girls like Abi (Farmer) and Ali (Sessums) who can get big kills, but we did a really good job defensively, and we have girls who are able to get big kills, too.”
After downing Prairiland, Chisum moved on to face Farmersville — one of the top 4A teams in the state — in the championship game. Farmersville downed Chisum in straight sets, 17-25, 16-25, but Nickerson said she was proud of how her team competed in the loss.
“They’re a big and talented team, and they’re fast and really able to control the pace,” Nickerson said of Farmersville. “We made them work for every point, though. We made it hard on them.”
Nickerson pointed to the work done by junior Peyton Holland as one of the driving forces of her team’s success throughout the tournament, and particularly on Saturday.
“Peyton was amazing this weekend,” she said. “She’ll adjust to blockers and hit the line, and she was just absolutely pounding the ball.”
In the trio of Saturday games, Holland recorded 19 kills, four aces, a pair of blocks and 24 digs.
At the net, Emmy Williams and Emma Garner — Chisum’s pair of middle blockers — were equally stellar. Williams finished the day with 16 kills, five blocks and six digs; while Garner had 10 kills, seven blocks, three aces and 14 digs.
The Lady Patriots started their tournament in much the same fashion, downing Yantis, Overton and Trenton without trouble on Thursday. Then, on Saturday, Prairiland won its first game against Wolfe City before falling to Chisum.
The Lady Patriots recovered and went on to beat Mount Vernon in the third place match.
“We just didn’t play up to the level we’re capable of,” Prairiland head coach Emily Vanderburg said. “We really felt like it should’ve been us in the championship game.
“We’re starting to do better things on offense and defense, but we’ve still got stuff we need to figure out. … We need to limit teams when they go on runs.”
In particular, Vanderburg pointed to passing as something the team can improve on.
“We need to take care of the ball,” she said. “There are times when the first two passes are fine and then we mess up the third contact, and there are also times when the first contact is off and it throws everything else off.”
But while the tournament will serve as motivation for the Lady Pats to clean up their game, it will serve as a different form of motivation for the Lady Mustangs, showing them what they’re capable of.
“I think we sent a message that we’re as good as anyone in our district, and everyone is going to need to take us seriously,” Nickerson said.
