Sometimes a football game is about more than just football, and one look at the sea of white shirts in the Paris Wildcats’ football stadium on Friday night reveals that was the case Friday, as the Wildcats mourned the passing of recent graduate Chandler Sikes before dropping their district opener against Melissa.
“He was a pure football player; he loved the game,” Paris football coach Steven Hohenberger told The Paris News earlier in the week. “He was always thinking of others, he was an unselfish player. … Words can’t express the sorrow.”
In the game, playing in front of a white-out crowd to honor Sikes’ memory, the Wildcats struggled, their only touchdown coming in the second quarter on a touchdown pass to Johquan Caldwell.
“(It’s been a) very emotional week,” Hohenberger said. “Sometimes you have nights like that and we must pick ourselves up and grow and learn. Stay together and keep on learning.”
