Shaunice Reed and Aerihna Afoa led Paris Junior College on a 16-0 run midway through the second half that lifted the Lady Dragons to a 72-69 victory Saturday over Panola College.
The Fillies, who had won nine of their first 10 games, lost their second straight game to fall to 9-3 overall and 0-2 in Region XIV play, while Paris improved to 1-1 in league play and 5-8 overall.
Reed led all scorers with 29 points, with Afoa finishing with 19.
Nya Harmon led Panola with 18 points, with Destiny Burton and Courtlyn Loudermill adding 15 points each.
Panola jumped out to a 15-4 lead before Paris scored the last 12 points of the first quarter to go ahead 16-15.
The Fillies countered with a 10-0 run of their own to start the second quarter on their way to a 34-26 halftime lead. But four minutes into the second half Paris pulled to within 44-43 on eight points by Reed and seven points by Afoa.
But Panola pulled away on a 12-3 run that put the Fillies up 56-46 with 1:05 to play in the third quarter. A goal by Diamond Bryant and a free throw by Reed cut Paris’ deficit to 56-49 going into the fourth quarter.
Playing with only seven players for the second straight game because of injuries, the Lady Dragons then outscored Panola 13-0 in the first four minutes of the fourth quarter to go ahead 62-56, with Reed scoring seven of the points, Ra’Nae Tumblin four and Nykesha Sanders 2.
Coach Brittany Christian’s Lady Dragons never trailed again.
Burton scored six straight points in a minute and a half to knot the game at 62-all with four minutes to play, but Reed scored a basket with 3:40 to play and Afoa hit a 3-pointer and then a free throw to widen the Lady Dragons’ lead to 68-62 with 1:59 to play.
Bineta Diatta hit a 3-pointer — her only points in the game — to pull Panola within 68-65 with just under two minutes to play.
But the clock favored Paris, and Afoa, Reed and Bryant each added a free throw that increased the Lady Dragons’ lead to 71-65 with 25 seconds to play.
Panola scored a two-point basket to cut the lead to 71-67 with 9.4 seconds left.
The Fillies immediately fouled Sanders, whose two free throws took Paris out of reach at 73-67 with 8.1 seconds to play. Jayla Brooks answered with a 3-pointer for Panola that cut Paris’ lead to 73-70, but it was too little, too late.
Tumblin and Bryant finished with 8 points each, India Respress added 5 points, and Sanders 4 points.
Panola committed 16 turnovers, Paris 13. Paris committed only nine fouls, to 17 for Panola.
The game completed play for both teams until January.
For Paris, the break is welcome, giving injured players Rebekah Atilano, Mariam Yaro, and Tayonna Robertson 3-1/2 weeks to get better. Play resumes for the Lady Dragons on Jan. 5.
Another Paris player, Nyah Henderson, is on crutches after undergoing surgery for a torn meniscus in October, and she is not expected to be ready to play basketball again until late January.
