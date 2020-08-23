The Chisum Lady Mustangs volleyball team made quick work of the Maud Lady Cardinals on Friday, winning in three sets.
The team took the first set comfortably, 25-16. The Mustangs still came out on top 25-23 in the next set. In the third, they put the Lady Cardinals away by a score of 25-18.
Chloe Prestridge had a team high eight kills to go with five blocks and an ace. Emmy Williams had four kills, two blocks and five aces. Peyton Holland had two kills, an ace and 6 digs. Zoe England recorded two kills, an ace, a block and two digs. Kelsea Ball had 13 assists, four kills, two aces and four digs. Carly Bell also had 13 assists to go along with three aces, a block and 10 digs. And Kaci Williams had four aces and a team-best 14 digs.
