The Prairiland Patriots entered Tuesday’s matchup against the Commerce Tigers looking to win their fifth straight district game. However, they would do more than just win. After last Friday’s no-hitter by Blake Lewis, lefty pitcher Caleb Jameson would throw a no-hitter of his own Tuesday to give the Patriots their second no-hitter in as many games in a 12-0 win.
Jameson was dominant on the mound, striking out a whopping 13 batters of the total 15 outs in his five innings pitched while giving up zero runs and just one solitary walk.
The Patriots’ defense didn’t get much work tonight as Jameson struck out all three batters in three innings; he also had a span where he struck out eight straight batters.
Although Jameson’s pitching was outstanding throughout the game, the offense was just as spectacular. It didn’t take long for the Patriots to get on the board when leadoff hitter Blake Lewis blasted his first high school home run over the left field fence to put the Patriots on top 1-0 in the first inning. Brayden Nichols followed up the home run with a single and then Jameson got an RBI double to give the Patriots their third consecutive hit.
Then, with Chandler Tucker pinch-running for Jameson, he stole third base and scored on an errant throw that went into left-field. After Brooks Morrison drew a walk, the Tigers coach decided to make an early pitching change leading to a quick three outs ending the first inning with the Patriots up 3-0.
The Patriots would head right back to the dugout after Jameson struck out the side in the top of the second inning.
Patriot Grant Jordan would lead off with a walk, followed by a double by Rylan Berry. Lewis would then drive a two-RBI double to right-field and come around to score on two wild pitches giving the Patriots a 6-0 lead after two innings of play.
Jacob Veal and Gage Bankhead drew back-to-back walks to start the third and Jordan hit a bullet down the left field line for a double, scoring two runs. In the fourth inning, Lewis got his third hit of the game by singling to left field to lead things off.
After a walk to Jameson, a throwing error by the Tigers pitcher would allow Lewis to score and move a Patriot runner to scoring position. Morrison and Veal would have consecutive RBI singles before Commerce changed their pitcher. The new Commerce pitcher would walk three batters, giving up two more runs before getting out of the bases-loaded jam.
The Patriots headed into the top of the fifth with a 12-0 lead and needed just three outs to win the ball game via run rule. With the Patriot defense sitting patiently, Jameson struck out the side to finish the ball game, giving the Patriots a 12-0 victory over the Commerce Tigers.
