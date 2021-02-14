The Prairiland Lady Patriots fought until the final buzzer sounded Thursday in their bi-district playoff game against Pottsboro, but ultimately the Lady Cardinals were able to pull away for a 61-36 victory.
Though Pottsboro was able to jump out and seize the lead early, it wasn’t until the Lady Cardinals’ 23-point fourth quarter that they truly put the game out of reach, and up to that point the Prairiland defense did a good job of keeping the Lady Patriots within striking distance, even as the offense struggled.
“I think we did some good things defensively,” Tucker said. “We did a pretty good job of neutralizing their top two scorers, but unfortunately they had other girls step up and hit big-time shots.
“We were a bit taken off guard when they came out in their three-quarter zone. When they went man-to-man, we actually matched up really well with them.”
During one stretch in the third quarter, the Lady Patriots were able to cut the deficit from 15 to just eight, thanks to baskets from TJ Folse, Mallorie Sneed and Abi Farmer. But the run was halted when a pair of quick Pottsboro scores pushed the lead back up to 12.
The Lady Patriots would not cut it to single digits again for the rest of the game.
Even still, the Lady Patriots didn't go down without a fight, playing tenacious defense and looking for the best shot on offense until the very end.
“It’s something that doesn’t show up in the stat book, but I want to be known as a team that plays with grit and never stops fighting,” Prairiland head coach Callie Tucker said.
Senior Hannah Murdock led the team in scoring, finishing with 10 points. TJ Folse and Abi Farmer each scored eight, Mallorie Sneed and Ali Sessums each finished with four points and Kiersten Bridges had two.
Tucker thanked the senior class for the work they put in throughout the years, citing the group as a key reason the program has flourished in recent years.
“This senior class has been instrumental in the growth of this program because they had the urge to be great,” Tucker said. “They weren’t ready to play their last game, and I’m grateful of everything they’ve meant for the team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.