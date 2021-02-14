Paris, TX (75460)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. High 18F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Record low temperatures expected. Low near 5F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.