David Jones scored 16 points and Troy Hupstead and Esteban Roacho added 12 each as No. 3 seed Panola defeated No. 6 seed Paris 63-59 Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Region 14 junior college men’s basketball tournament.
Panola improved to 22-9 with the win; Paris ended its season at 8-14.
Ron Holmes Jr. got Coach Bill Foy’s Dragons off to a good start, scoring 11 of the team’s first 14 points, giving Paris a 19-13 midway through the first half.
Panola responded with an 11-0 run, holding Paris scoreless for nine and a half minutes, turning the six-point deficit into a five-point lead at 24-19.
Still, the Dragons rallied for a 29-28 halftime lead on two baskets and a free throw from Koron Davis, two more free throws from Torrin Andrews, and a 3-pointer from Jones at the buzzer.
On the negative side, Holmes picked up three fouls during Panola’s 11-0 run and spent most of the game on the bench. Still, he finished as Paris’ leading scorer with 16 points.
Davis added 11 points, while Chris Ashby and Da’May Jones — the team’s best outside shooters — finished with nine points, each with a trio of 3-pointers. Torrin Andrews had seven points, including a 3-pointer, while Tariq Aman contributed five points and Randarius Jones two.
Just as in the first half, when two of Paris’ first buckets were 3-pointers by Holmes and Ashby, the Dragons did well in the opening minutes of the second half.
The Dragons opened up a five-point lead at 37-32 with back-to-back 3-pointers from Da’May Jones and Ashby and a neat driving layup from Aman.
One nothing-but-net 3-pointer by Da’May Jones from the top of the circle with Paris leading 41-39 seven minutes into the second half) was waved off because of a Panola foul just before the shot.
Paris’ last lead was at 47-45 with just over nine minutes left in the game on an uncontested layup by Davis after a downcourt from Aman.
Panola went ahead to stay on two free throws by David Jones with roughly eight minutes to play. Most of the rest of the game seemed to be played at the free throw line, where most of the calls went Panola’s way.
The Ponies were 20-of-28 from the charity line to 11-of-13 by Paris.
Both teams made 20 two-point field goals. but Paris also made eight 3-pointers to just three by Panola.
Panola’s three leading scorers — Hupstead, Jones and Roacho — accounted for 16 points from free throws. Hustead was 6-for-10 while Roacho was 6-for-6 and Jones was 4-for-4.
The Dragons were clearly unhappy on the floor with several calls from the officials the rest of the way in. Several calls looked like they could have gone either way.
On a drive through the lane with a little under two minutes to play, Roacho plowed into Davis, but the call went against the Paris player. Roacho made both free throws for an eight-point 62-54 Panola lead.
Seconds later, Ashby connected with his third 3-pointer of the evening to cut Panola’s lead to five with a minute and a half left, and Da’May Jones followed with a basket that brought Paris to within 62-59 as the clock went into the final minute of play.
The Ponies held the ball and Paris got the ball back on a shot clock violation with 18.7 seconds to play.
Trailing by three, the Dragons played for one shot and Ashby missed a 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds to play.
The Dragons then immediately fouled Panola, but no miracle was waiting on the horizon for Paris. The Ponies went to the free throw line and made the second of two free throws for a 63-59 lead that was beyond undoing.
In Thursday’s three other quarterfinal matches, No. 1 seed Kilgore (28-2) edged No. 8 seed Bossier Parish 71-65; No. 4 seed Lamar State-Port Arthur (20-11) defeated No. 12 seed Trinity Valley 70-64; and No. 2 seed Lee (25-4) eliminated No. 7 seed Blinn 75-63.
Four women’s teams are also still alive in the tournament. Friday’s semifinals — the women in the afternoon and the men at night — will determine who plays on Saturday for Region 14’s automatic berth in the men’s national tournament at Hutchinson, Kan., and in the women’s national tournament in Lubbock, Texas.
