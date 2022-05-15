With one week left in the regular season, the Rivercrest Rebels were on the outside of the playoffs looking in. Now, after a pair of area round victories against Kerens, the red-hot team is headed to the regional quarterfinals.
The first game of the series saw Rivercrest score five quick runs in the opening inning — with each of the first seven batters getting on base — and ultimately winning 8-4. The second game had a much different pace, as the game remained deadlocked in a scoreless tie for the vast majority of the contest before a pair of sixth-inning runs broke the tie and Rivercrest won 2-0.
Zane Dees, Mark Grider, Connor Young, Kirk Killian, Ethan Taylor, Dylan Earley and Cayden Williams all reached base before Kerens could even get a single out, and the five runs that came in that stretch were all they’d need.
“We came out really aggressive,” Dees said. “We came out and just played as hard as we could since we didn’t have anything to lose.”
Kerens responded by scoring four runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning, but after that, Young — who started the game on the mound — wouldn’t allow another run for the remainder of the game.
“He was a bit shaky there at the start, had a bit of trouble with his command,” Rivercrest coach Laytner Kennedy said. “Once he settled in, though, he was the excellent pitcher he’s been for us all season.”
In the second game, Ethan Taylor was spectacular on the mound, giving up just four hits. For most of the game, the Kerens pitcher matched him, though. It wasn’t until the sixth inning that Taylor drove in Dees and Grider with a two-out double.
“On the mound, he’s got a bunch of pitches that he can throw for strikes, and he mixes up his speeds really well,” Kennedy said of Taylor. “He’s one of our hardest working kids, and that’s why he’s able to have the impact that he does offensively and as a pitcher.”
Rivercrest will play the district-champion Maud Cardinals in the regional quarterfinals. Games 1 and 2 will be played Thursday, starting at 5 p.m. at Winnsboro High School. Game 3, if necessary, will be Saturday at noon.
“This team’s resiliency is unmatched,” Kennedy said. “Each time we win, people act surprised. But we don’t see it as a surprise. We expect to be here, and we’ve got to keep at it so we can keep going.”
