The Paris Wildcats, along with their crosstown rival North Lamar Panthers, reside in perhaps the most competitive baseball district in the entire state of Texas. Rather than see the stiff competition as a hindrance, though, the veteran Wildcats see it as an opportunity, and are ready to pounce into a successful 2021 campaign.
“We know this is a tough district,” Paris senior Trace McNeal said. “You’ve got Pleasant Grove of course, Pittsburg, Liberty-Eylau and North Lamar. But our goal is to win district and go far in the playoffs, and we have the players to make that happen.”
To make that goal a reality, though, McNeal pointed to three things the group needs to do: work hard, play together as a cohesive group and be a family.
Head coach Bill Sikes said he knows all the teams vying for the top spot in the district will be well-rounded teams, including Paris, so he says his emphasis of late has been on the minutiae.
“The teams that succeed in district are going to be the teams that succeed in doing the little things, and that’s what we’ve been working on lately,” Sikes said. “Bunting, two-strike pitching, those little things are going to be what sets the teams apart.”
Paris is expected to be a dominant pitching team, but rather than rely on one or two aces as many teams do — and Paris has done in years past — the strength of Paris’ pitching this year lies in the sheer depth of capable pitchers on the roster.
“We’re doing it by committee this year,” Sikes said.
Paris shouldn’t expect to have very many problems offensively, either, with a number of players capable of making an impact with their bats. Among them are McNeal, Parker Benson, Hunter Moreland, Devon Gaines and Jaelyn Lee, who will join the team along with Micah Jenkins once the Wildcats’ basketball season wraps up.
As good as these Wildcats are on the mound, in the field and at the plate, Sikes said what impresses him most about this year’s team is in the intangibles.
“These guys, since we started back in June, have been unbelievable,” Sikes said.
“Everyone on this team is willing and wants to go the extra mile, and they’re just a high-character bunch of guys. It’s the way they are.”
In the field, a handful of players are stepping into new roles. Among them is Gaines, who will be taking over behind the plate as catcher.
And though he’s new to the position, his pitchers aren’t worried.
“As a pitcher, it feels good knowing you’ve got a good guy back there,” Benson said. “You don’t have to worry, ‘what if I throw a bad ball and he has to go chase it,’ and he does a good job communicating too.”
For the talented Wildcats, Sikes said the biggest weakness isn’t any shortcoming on the players’ part, but simply the injury bug.
“We’ve got some players who are hurt, and we’ve got to get healthy,” he said.
Despite that, the Wildcats are ready for what should be a memorable 2021.
“We know this is going to be our last year and we want to make the most of it,” McNeal said.
