So far this year in District 15-4A Region II, the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes have been the team to beat. And on Tuesday they were beaten in a 67-64 game for the ages against the Paris Ladycats.
Paris jumped out on Gilmer early, and at the end of the first quarter the Ladycats held a 19-11 lead. The Lady Buckeyes responded with a big second quarter, though, and as the teams went into halftime, the score was deadlocked at 34-34.
The next two quarters of play were just as contentious, but when all was said and done, Paris had done enough to come away with a critical win as the regular season nears its end.
Throughout the game, Paris found success attacking the rim, getting high percentage looks in the paint and getting several of Gilmer’s best players into foul trouble, head coach Hiyadeja Moore said.
“Before the game, we talked about being aggressive and getting to the hoop, and that’s exactly what they did,” she said. “We hit a couple 3-pointers, but most of our points came from driving and getting to the free throw line, and I’m extremely proud of how they executed.”
When they did work their way to the free throw line, the Ladycats converted the opportunities into points at a good clip, shooting 31-of-41 at the line.
Leading the way for the Ladycats was Keshanti Gordon, who scored 28 points, including a 10-for-11 performance in free throws, and pulled down 10 rebounds too.
“Keshanti stepped up and had a phenomenal game,” Moore said. “It seemed like whenever we needed a bucket, she was there with one.”
Joining her with more than 20 points was Nya Williams, who scored 23. Moore said Williams faced the brunt of Gilmer’s defensive intensity, as they specifically schemed to stop Paris’ versatile leading scorer.
Moore said the fact Williams was able to score 23 points against a defense that was focusing on specifically stopping her speaks volumes.
“That’s just the kind of player Nya is,” the coach said. “She’s a smart player, she never gets frustrated and she’s just an incredibly talented player.”
And Moore also pointed to the work done by Asia Johnson.
“She doesn’t always score a bunch of points, but she’s so important to what we do on both ends of the floor,” the head coach said. “Defensively she gets after it, grabbing rebounds and holding down the paint. And on offense, she’s big with her screens and what she does for our spacing.”
With the win, the Ladycats have thrown a wrench into the second half of district proceedings, and Paris now sits in a position to solidify their top-four spot in the standings and secure a playoff spot.
“This is the team I’ve known we’re capable of being, and I’m glad the girls are starting to believe too,” Moore said.
