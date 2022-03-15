Five players had multiple RBIs, pitcher Chani Sonntag added a stellar outing in the circle, and the Cooper Dogettes easily handled Celeste on Monday, winning 17-0.
The team racked up 15 hits. Presley Limbaugh led the way with three hits and four runs.
Also making big impacts offensively were Kenzlee Randle, Sonntag, Heidi Wood and Chesney Kinnamon.
In the circle, Sonntag struck out nine in a one-hitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.