Staving off match point to stay alive is something that requires poise and mental fortitude. Doing it four times before coming back to claim a winner-take-all set for yourself requires those qualities in Herculean amounts. And on Friday, that’s precisely what the Paris Ladycats volleyball team did, avoiding defeat time and again to beat Gilmer 13-25, 25-16, 25-23, 23-25, 21-19.
But while the game ended with the two teams neck and neck and trading points, it didn’t start that way. Paris opened the game rather shakily, as Gilmer opened the game with four unanswered points, of which three were scored courtesy of hitting errors from the Ladycats.
Though the team eventually began finding some kills, the errors continued to plague the team throughout that opening set.
“I don’t really know what was going on there,” senior Macey McAmis said afterwards. “We were making mistake after mistake, and we just couldn’t get out of that.”
It wasn’t for a lack of effort that the Ladycats struggled, as great hustle plays were made by seniors McAmis, Lilly Lewis and Bella Hill throughout the set, each diving to the floor on multiple occasions to keep rallies alive, though their efforts were often not enough to lead to points for Paris.
In the second set, though, the Ladycats were able to clean things up. The two teams traded points in the early goings, with Lewis helping her team stay even with the Lady Buckeyes with some dominant play, racking up four straight kills in a row for Paris to take the Ladcats’ lead from 4-4 to 8-6.
Lewis went on to finish the match with 22 kills. 28 assists, three aces and 10 digs.
Eventually, Paris began pulling away, as that 8-6 lead quickly grew into a 16-8 lead, and soon a double-digit lead, when an Asia Johnson block put them up 22-12.
Also helping the team build up its lead was senior Asia Moore, who found several nice kills, racking up four in the second set and 12 for the whole match.
“I’ve been working to get better as a player, and I knew I had to show up and play well to help my team,” Moore said. “We all had to play together, and I had to be a part of that to help us win.”
Gilmer closed the set stringing a couple kills together to make the score a bit more respectable, but the end result was never in doubt. The same can’t be said for the proceeding sets, which were all drama-filled and felt constantly up for grabs.
“In the first set we played sloppy, and then in the second set they kind of did,” Paris head coach Ashley Green said. “After that it seemed like both of us had settled down and it was just some really good volleyball from both teams.”
Late in the third set, though, Paris was faced with a daunting 16-22 deficit. Just as in the start of the second set, it was Lewis who took control and willed her team to victory. After back-to-back aces by McAmis brought the score to 19-22, a Gilmer kill put the Lady Buckeyes just two points away from taking the third set.
Two Lewis kills in a row brought the score to 22-23, and roughly a minute later, another Lewis kill gave her team a 24-23 lead. After that, it was just a matter of Moore finding a well-placed cross kill off an assist by setter Eva Vogt, and Paris took the 2-1 set advantage.
In the fourth set, the teams traded blows like a pair of heavyweights duking it out. McAmis took charge for her team, racking up kill after kill, and Johnson and Vogt also found crucial kills.
A Lewis kill gave Paris a 23-22 lead, but three straight points by Gilmer brought the two teams to a decisive fifth set.
The final set started off worryingly for Paris, as Gilmer scored four unanswered points out of the gate in quick succession. Paris — led by some thunderous kills by McAmis — battled back and eventually the two teams were again trading the lead back and forth.
“Even though they jumped out on us there, I never felt any doubt,” McAmis said. “The fifth set has been our set all year.”
With the stakes at their highest, each team raised their level of play. Gilmer’s defense appeared impenetrable, and the Lady Buckeyes picked up nearly every Paris attack, no matter where on the court it was placed.
“You have to give Gilmer a lot of credit, they really stepped it up in the fifth set for sure,” Green said.
Needing to win by two, and tied at 13-13, the two team’s traded points back and forth, with neither able to string enough consecutive points together.
Paris faced elimination at 15-16, then again at 16-17, then at 17-18 and once more at 17-19.
“That really shows how mentally tough this group is,” Green said. “When it gets to these tight games it comes down to who’s going to be more focused and who’s going to step up and say, ‘Hey, I’m not scared of the moment; give me the ball.’ And I feel like our team has that.”
A huge Lewis kill tied the set at 19-19, followed by an attack from McAmis that was too much for the Lady Buckeyes to handle.
Finally, after a long rally, Lewis found a kill right at the net, and Paris emerged victorious after a grueling fifth set.
McAmis finished the match with 24 kills, five aces and 26 digs. Johnson had four kills and a block. Vogt had 28 assists, four kills, a pair of aces and 16 digs. And Hill had 30 digs and two aces as well.
Paris has played a winner-take-all fifth set eight times this year, and won seven of them.
“I feel like we might not start as fast as we’d like, but once we do, there’s no stopping us and we always finish strong,” Green said. “Our goal isn’t to go to five sets, but sometimes we need the time to make adjustments and get settled, and by the time we’re there, everything is clicking.”
