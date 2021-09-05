Even though they lost the game 47-6, the North Lamar offense showed a lot of improvement from last week. North Lamar finished with over 200 yards of offense on Friday night against the Canton Eagles.
“It finally started to click a little bit there,” head coach Brenton Whitaker said after the game. “In the second half, we moved the ball pretty well. We got to learn to just finish drives and get in the endzone.”
North Lamar found the goal line once in the game. They also had two other drives finish inside the ten, including a drive that finished inside the one yard line.
Not really a passing style offense, the Panthers took advantage of a couple of big pass plays in the game. Senior quarterback Dawson Dority completed two passes for 59 yards. Both of them went to junior Ayden Exum, including a touchdown pass.
In the second quarter, already trailing 26-0, North Lamar found themselves in scoring position at the four yard line. An unsportsmanlike penalty put the ball at the 19 yard line for the North Lamar offense. An incomplete pass set up fourth and 17 for North Lamar.
“We had to get in the endzone,” Whitaker said about the fourth down play. “So it really was just a ‘hey’, take the ball outside and just let our big man go make a play.”
Make a play he did. Exum found himself in the endzone with the defender guarding him. Dority’s pass found its target as Exum was crossing the goal line.
“Their band was on the track and I couldn’t hear a lot,” Exum said about the play. “It was a wheel route. I got to the outside and when I turned around the ball was out there. I went up and got it.”
“He’s got hands and can go up and get it,” Dority said about Exum. “I said to him, ‘if I go in any direction, you catch that ball.”
It was the first score of the year for North Lamar under this new offensive scheme. The play was setup though by the best kickoff return North Lamar has had this year. After Canton scored to make it 26-0, junior Brayden McCormack took the ball of a bounce at the 10 yard line of North Lamar. Dancing and weaving his way through the Eagles defenders, McCormack found himself being tackled 78 yards later at the 12 yard line.
“That’s my first time playing kickoff return this whole year,” McCormack said after the game. “I saw that a teammate just watched it, so I took the ball and I was just trying to make a play out there.”
North Lamar will now go on the road for the next two games as they play Community and Anna.
“I think the positivity that we ended the game with is something that we can carry forward,” Whitaker said after the game. “You know, when you’re trying to establish a culture of positivity and bring joy back, anytime you have a little bit of success, because you’re just gonna feed on it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.