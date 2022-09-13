In their final preseason tune-up before starting district play, the Prairiland Lady Patriots certainly looked to be at the top of their game, easily defeating the Pittsburg Lady Pirates in straight sets, 25-11, 25-11, 25-12.
The Lady Patriots were able to jump on their opponents early by repeatedly breaking their serve and moving the ball with efficient, crisp passes, head coach Terry Lambert said.
“Our serve-receive worked extremely well, and we took them out of their system and put pressure on them with the way we moved the ball,” he said. “That was the biggest key of the game, I felt — the way we were able to pass out of serve-receive.”
Ryleigh Sims and Skylar Johnson each turned in big days at the net, and the duo of middles made things difficult for the Lady Pirates hitters with multiple blocks apiece.
Meanwhile, junior libero Lanna Riney played a role in stifling Pittsburg’s attacks to the back row, making several impressive defensive digs.
None of the sets posed much of a problem for Prairiland, but Lambert noted that the third and final set felt closer, as many of the points came on longer rallies and the two teams stayed neck-and-neck for roughly the first 10 points. Eventually, though, the Lady Pats were once again able to pull away and before long had finished off their overmatched opponents.
The game was one final test for Prairiland before district play, which starts with a game against their arch-rivals, the Chisum Lady Mustangs, on Tuesday evening.
“I’m feeling very good about the level we’re playing at right now,” Lambert said. “This district is so stacked, and I think will be much more competitive than people realize. There are so many excellent teams, it’ll come down to whoever makes the fewest mistakes on any given day.”
Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.
