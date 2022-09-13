Prairiland Patriots logo clean.psd

In their final preseason tune-up before starting district play, the Prairiland Lady Patriots certainly looked to be at the top of their game, easily defeating the Pittsburg Lady Pirates in straight sets, 25-11, 25-11, 25-12.

The Lady Patriots were able to jump on their opponents early by repeatedly breaking their serve and moving the ball with efficient, crisp passes, head coach Terry Lambert said.

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

