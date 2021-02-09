The Paris News logo
Buy Now

The Girls Softball of Paris will have its annual softball registration Feb. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lamar Avenue Church of Christ in Paris for the Spring 2021 season. 

Registration fee for girls 4 to 18 years of age will be $50 each. People are asked to bring a copy of the child’s birth certificate.

Tommy Culkin is sports editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.