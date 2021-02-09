The Girls Softball of Paris will have its annual softball registration Feb. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lamar Avenue Church of Christ in Paris for the Spring 2021 season.
Registration fee for girls 4 to 18 years of age will be $50 each. People are asked to bring a copy of the child’s birth certificate.
