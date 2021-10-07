Playing in front a packed house on Tuesday night, North Lamar and Paris High did not disappoint the fans. After the Pantherettes jumped out to win the first two sets, the Ladycats came back and won the last three to take the game in five heart-stopping sets, 20-25, 21-25, 25-20, 25-19, 15-5.
The Pantherettes jumped out early thanks in large part to the hustle of Emma Layton. Layton finished the game with 26 digs.
“I can’t ask for anything else from Emma,” head coach Sara Beth Upchurch said after the game. “Every team we play tries to keep the ball away from her and it just doesn’t seem to work out for them. … She gives her all in every play and does her best to give our offense a chance.”
That offense rolled the first two sets. The play by Lauren and Logan Dority caused problems for Paris early. Lauren Dority finished with 10 kills while her sister, Logan, added 11.
“Lauren and Logan have been the offensive heartbeat of this team for a while now,” Upchurch said. “They want the ball every time they are out there.”
Things changed in the third set, though. With Macy McAmis serving, Paris jumped out to an early 6-3 lead. The Pantherettes climbed back to tie the game at 8-8, but Paris pulled away and eventually won the set.
“We really turned it around the third set,” Paris coach Ashley Green said after the game. “I knew that we had to do something in order for us to win that third, fourth and fifth set. I think it was just staying together as a team. That’s the main part.”
As a team, the Ladycats rallied to win all three, including a fifth set in which McAmis served 10 straight times to put Paris up 13-5.
“I just wanted to get [the serves] over to give my team a chance,” McAmis said after the game. “The finished the job by putting the ball down. We were just really working together as a team.”
Offensively, McAmis finished the game with 31 kills to lead both teams. She also finsihed with 24 digs. Lilly Lewis added 15 kills, 22 assists and 16 digs for the Lady Cats. Bella Hill led the team with 35 digs. Eva Vogt and Lataria King each had 20 digs. Vogt also added 21 assists for the Lady Cats.
Asia Moore finished the game with 11 kills. Jakiya Williams had two kills while Asia Johnson added one as well.
“It just shows that we can persevere through anything,” coach Green said about the team’s comeback. “I mean we can go as far as we want to if we’re all together.”
For North Lamar, Zoey Figueroa finished with 16 digs as did Erica King, who also added 26 assists and two kills. Kate Rainey finished the night with seven kills and 17 digs. Hannah Titlow had four kills and 19 digs. She also served three aces. Roselyn Spencer added a couple of kills and two digs for the Pantherettes.
Paris High is now 4-0 in district play while North Lamar currently sits at 2-2.
